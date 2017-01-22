Marriage troubles: The media has been unfair to me, Ubi Franklin cries out

By ANOZIE EGOLE

Despite all his efforts to stay off the media, the MMMG boss, Ubi Frankline has had his own share of publicity, both for good and bad reasons. From the time he parted ways with his former record label mate, Iyanya to the time he started dating Lilian Usoro until their final marriage which has been surrounded with so many controversies.

His marriage to the talented actress despite producing a child, crashed barely four months after they gave birth to their first child, Jayden.

While some reports are saying that the crashed marriage was as a result of distance as the thespian always complained Ubi was not always around in most of her filming works, others are saying that the crashed marriage was as a result of infidelity and domestic abuse.

With all these stories raging, the MMMG boss, seems to have retreated into a shell and decried that the media has not been fair to him.

In a chat with him during the Miss Nigeria contest held recently, he said, “ I don’t want to speak with the media now, the media has not been fair to me.”

The post Marriage troubles: The media has been unfair to me, Ubi Franklin cries out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

