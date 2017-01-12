Marseille’s £20 Million Bid For Payet Rejected

Marseille made a £20 million bid for Dimitri Payet and despite the midfielder going on strike, West Ham have rejected the bid.

Slaven Bilic confirmed Thursday that the frenchman asked to leave the club and his former club has made an offer.

The Hammers told Payet they will sell him in the summer, but he is insisting on leaving this month. The talented midfielder will not be in the matchday squad for Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Madrid and Barcelona were reportedly eyeing the midfielder after the Euro 2016, but no official offer has been made for the player West Ham values at £60 million.

Since moving to England, Payet has scored 18 goals and produced 25 assists in only 66 outings with West Ham and Bilic did not attempt to hide his disappointment at developments on Thursday.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us,” the manager told reporters. “We are not going to sell him.

“I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

“He is refusing to play for us. I have a team to manage. He’s probably been tapped up. Until he changes his attitude and shows the commitment the club have shown him he is out of the team.

“We had a conversation a couple of days ago but this began 10 days or so ago when the window opens.

“I feel angry. We gave him everything. I feel let down, angry, disappointed. I understand the players now are being tapped up. The team gave him everything.”

The post Marseille’s £20 Million Bid For Payet Rejected appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

