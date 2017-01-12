Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46
Mary J. Blige looks absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini as she flaunts her incredibly toned body on the beach during her birthday vacation. The R&B singer posted this sizzling picture to Instagram that’s giving all of us serious #BodyGoals. Her cleavage is on point, and her toned tummy is something to die for! Not …
The post Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG