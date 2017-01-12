Pages Navigation Menu

Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Mary J. Blige looks absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini as she flaunts her incredibly toned body on the beach during her birthday vacation. The R&B singer posted this sizzling picture to Instagram that’s giving all of us serious #BodyGoals. Her cleavage is on point, and her toned tummy is something to die for! Not …

The post Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

