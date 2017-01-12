Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46

Mary J. Blige looks absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini as she flaunts her incredibly toned body on the beach during her birthday vacation. The R&B singer posted this sizzling picture to Instagram that’s giving all of us serious #BodyGoals. Her cleavage is on point, and her toned tummy is something to die for! Not …

The post Mary J. Blige shows off MAJOR cleavage as she clocks 46 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

