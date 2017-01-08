Masari Becomes Shettima Alama Of Potiskum

Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari has bagged the prestigious title of SHETTIMA ALAMA from the Potiskum emirate council of Yobe state.

Masari who was recently installed as the Muttawalin Hausa by emir of Daura in Katsina state, Umar Faruk Umar, also holds the title of Dallatun Katsina.

A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday said the Mai (Emir) of Potiskum, Alhaji Umaru Bubaran Ibn Wuriwa Bauya 1, Governor Masari, yesterday.

Labaran said “announcing the conferment of the tittle yesterday in his Potiskum Palace, the Emir stated that Governor Masari had earned the honour because of his commitment to the cause of the people regardless of tribe or creed.

According to the statement, “the Mai Potiskum said in Governor Masari, the Shettima Alama tittle had found a fitting bearer whose uncommon courage of conviction to do the right things and magnanimity know no bounds.

“Years ago when you were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, you assisted many of our people who approached you without knowing who they were or where they came from” the Emir said adding that governor Masari’s commitment to the cause of the people is legendary.

“I have waited for the opportunity to repay your kind gesture in like manner, and your unexpected presence in Potiskum is an opportunity too good to miss for me to make good a promise hitherto known only to me”.

The tittle, according to the Mai Potiskum, means that the Katsina State Governor is the “Defender/Commander of the people of Potiskum Emirate, and a member of the Council”.

Expressing his appreciation, Governor Masari, who was in Potiskum to attend the wedding prayers of A’isha Mohammed Isa and Mohammed Bello, commended the Mai Potiskum for finding him worthy of “this great honour”.

He assured that he would continue to offer his best to Nigerians regardless of where they come from noting “selfless service is what is expected of leaders, especially those who canvassed for and got the mandate of the people to work for them without fear or favour”.

