Masari Empowers 569 Youths with N203m – Leadership Newspapers
FINANCIAL WATCH
Masari Empowers 569 Youths with N203m
Katsina State Government has empowered about 569 graduates in its vocational entrepreneurship development programme with no fewer than 18 vehicles, materials and equipment to launch their trades and become self reliant. Presenting the empowerment …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.
