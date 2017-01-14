Pages Navigation Menu

Masari Empowers 569 Youths with N203m – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 14, 2017


Masari Empowers 569 Youths with N203m
Leadership Newspapers
Katsina State Government has empowered about 569 graduates in its vocational entrepreneurship development programme with no fewer than 18 vehicles, materials and equipment to launch their trades and become self reliant. Presenting the empowerment …
