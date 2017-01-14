Masari Empowers 569 Youths with N203m

Katsina State Government has empowered about 569 graduates in its vocational entrepreneurship development programme with no fewer than 18 vehicles, materials and equipment to launch their trades and become self reliant.

Presenting the empowerment package to the beneficiaries at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Katsina on Friday, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said his administration has for the second time successfully helped another batch of the teeming youths in the state in the fight against unemployment and poverty in fulfillment of his campaign promise.

Masari warned others yet to benefit from the state special empowerment programme to refrain from following politicians and leaders inciting their followers into anti-social behavior or risk missing the opportunity to become useful members of the society.

The governor who promised to unfold more programmes on socio-economic development, saying the state has partnered with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to engage over 50, 000 of its young persons under Anchor Borrower Programme for cotton and another 20, 000 persons for rice production this farming season.

Reviewing the special youth empowerment programme, the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, disclosed that out 1200 youths that enrolled for the vocational skill acquisition training, no fewer than 445 were craftsmen and artisans that required only assistance to be self employed, while others embraced one of the 10 different trades offered in the programme.

Inuwa further revealed that about N203 million was spent on the vocational training and procurement of the empowerment package for benefitting youths.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and contribute immensely in turning the tide against unemployment and poverty in the state.

