Masari To Build Classrooms For IDPs

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, is to construct classrooms, additional conveniences and water supply scheme towards formal and non-formal education of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and rebuilding the socio-economic fortunes of the estimated 1000 affected persons from North East residing in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Aminu Bello Waziri, made the disclosure on Thursday in Katsina while presenting over N1.4 million as assistance to the victims of fire disaster caused by fuel tanker crash which occurred one year ago today, 6th January, 2016, at Malumfashi.

The SEMA boss said the IDPs project would soon be executed; saying once they (children and adults) are moved to IDPs camp, the state government will be able to train them.

“Secondly, we have secured approval to provide some essential commodities that will support them because there have been cases of IDPs roaming the streets, seeking and demanding assistance. If we cannot satisfy their needs, we should be able to within the shortest possible time to provide relief for the IDPs,” he stated.

Waziri also expressed the resolve of the state government to re-settle the IDPs in one camp to avert security risk issues across the state, adding “the Government has approved the development of website for the IPDs and their biometric data capturing in the state. By next week, the consultant should be able to mobilize and start the exercise.”

He also pointed out that the Masari administration recently offered N20 million assistance to Borno State Government to alleviate the suffering of IDPs and others affected by insurgency.

“We hope to manage the IPDs in Katsina who are products of the insurgency in the North East and by next year we expect substantial number of them would have returned to their communities as the situation has actually improved greatly in the North East,” Waziri said.

Looking at how his agency fared in retrospect, Waziri declared: “the issue of emergency risk management in 2016 was quite challenging and yet fulfilling. Resources were not forthcoming in 2016 but the state government recently approved our request to support victims of fuel tanker incidence with 40 per cent of the estimated loss suffered by each individual.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

