Mashatile to intervene in Mogale City’s political spat – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Mashatile to intervene in Mogale City's political spat
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile would on Tuesday hold an urgent meeting with officials at the West Rand's Mogale City Municipality after the axing of two ANC officials, Speaker Patrick Naga Lipudi and chief whip …
DA, EFF coalition 'boots out' ANC top leaders from Mogale City
New appointments within local council
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG