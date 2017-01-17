Mashatile to intervene in Mogale City’s political spat – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Mashatile to intervene in Mogale City's political spat

Mashatile to intervene in Mogale City's political spat
Johannesburg – Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile would on Tuesday hold an urgent meeting with officials at the West Rand's Mogale City Municipality after the axing of two ANC officials, Speaker Patrick Naga Lipudi and chief whip …
DA, EFF coalition 'boots out' ANC top leaders from Mogale CityCitizen
New appointments within local councilKrugersdorp News

