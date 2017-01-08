Massa’s back as Uganda Cranes tame Slovakia 3-1
RESULT
Uganda 3 Slovakia 1 (Oloya, Fiya, Massa)
Captain Geoffrey Massa found the net for Cranes for the first time in over a year as Uganda, ranked 72nd in the world, tamed European side Slovakia (FIFA 25th) in an international friendly Sunday in Abu Dhabi.
With the Nations Cup kicking off in a week’s time, the goal should herald a timely return to scoring for Massa, who last found the net for Cranes in a competitive match during the World cup qualifiers against Togo in November 2015.
This was the third friendly in five days for newly crowned African Team Of The Year Uganda .
Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia in their first build-up, beat Slovenia 1-0 in a closed door game on Friday, and for the first time in decades, faced a European nation ranked in the top 30 in the world. Uganda is ranked 72nd in the world.
The Ugandan side are making a return to the Nations Cup Finals after 38 frustrating years. They last appeared in Ghana 1978.
Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt at the Nations Cup.
@UgandaCranes supporters in UAE witnessing the team thrashing Slovakia could be mistaken 2 be in Namboole stadium. pic.twitter.com/A1mRBJoGAU
— Mabirizi (@TheRealMabirizi) January 8, 2017
Team A: Robert Odongkara (Goal keeper), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awanyi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya, William Luwagga Kizito, Faruku Miya, Muhammed Shaban
Team B: Dennis Onyango (Goal keeper), Dennis Iguma, Shafiq Batambuze, Murushid Jjuuko, Isaac Isinde, Michael Azira, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Godfrey Walusimbi
|4 January 2017Friendly
|Tunisia
|2–0
|Uganda
|Tunis, Tunisia
|6 January 2017Friendly
|Slovenia
|0–1
|Uganda
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|8 January 2017Friendly
|Uganda
|3-1
|Slovakia
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|11 January 2017Friendly
|Ivory Coast
|–
|Uganda
|Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|17 January 20172017 AFCON
|Ghana
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|21 January 20172017 AFCON
|Egypt
|–
|Uganda
|Port-Gentil, Gabon
|25 January 20172017 AFCON
|Uganda
|–
|Mali
#Amistoso v [ST 0-2] Moses Oloya adelantó rápido a @OfficialFUFA frente a @sfzofficial pic.twitter.com/Gd649qBl7C
— Camino a Rusia (@caminoarusia) January 8, 2017
#Amistoso v [ST 0-2] @FaroukMiya aprovechó un balón suelto para el 2-0 parcial de @OfficialFUFA ante @sfzofficial pic.twitter.com/IuPlGEWpaS
— Camino a Rusia (@caminoarusia) January 8, 2017
