Massa’s back as Uganda Cranes tame Slovakia 3-1

RESULT

Uganda 3 Slovakia 1 (Oloya, Fiya, Massa)

Captain Geoffrey Massa found the net for Cranes for the first time in over a year as Uganda, ranked 72nd in the world, tamed European side Slovakia (FIFA 25th) in an international friendly Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

With the Nations Cup kicking off in a week’s time, the goal should herald a timely return to scoring for Massa, who last found the net for Cranes in a competitive match during the World cup qualifiers against Togo in November 2015.

This was the third friendly in five days for newly crowned African Team Of The Year Uganda .

Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia in their first build-up, beat Slovenia 1-0 in a closed door game on Friday, and for the first time in decades, faced a European nation ranked in the top 30 in the world. Uganda is ranked 72nd in the world.

The Ugandan side are making a return to the Nations Cup Finals after 38 frustrating years. They last appeared in Ghana 1978.

Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt at the Nations Cup.

Team A: Robert Odongkara (Goal keeper), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awanyi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya, William Luwagga Kizito, Faruku Miya, Muhammed Shaban

Team B: Dennis Onyango (Goal keeper), Dennis Iguma, Shafiq Batambuze, Murushid Jjuuko, Isaac Isinde, Michael Azira, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Khalid Aucho, Geofrey Massa, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Godfrey Walusimbi

