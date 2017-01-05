MASSIVE CORRUPTION IN OIL INDUSTRY

Corruption, especially on high scale, is a common and unfortunate feature of the country’s oil industry. The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, a body entrusted with overseeing the production, lifting and sales of the country’s crude oil, has severally been enmeshed in allegations of shortchanging the country over time; and with accusations of reckless diversion […]

The post MASSIVE CORRUPTION IN OIL INDUSTRY appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

