PSG confirm Draxler capture – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Sports


SBS – The World Game

PSG confirm Draxler capture
Julian Draxler's move to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg has been finalised, the winger signing a deal until 2021. Source: Omnisport. 4 Jan 2017 – 9:07 AM UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO. Tweet. The Bundesliga club confirmed last month that the Germany …
