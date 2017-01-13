MasterKraft, DJ Cuppy Shine At The Beatz Awards 2016 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
MasterKraft, DJ Cuppy Shine At The Beatz Awards 2016
Leadership Newspapers
Beat makers and disc jockeys were rewarded recently at The Beatz Awards 2016 held at The Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan in Lagos. The highly successful event was graced by industry top personalities such as Mofe Duncan, Helen Paul, Bryan Okwara, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG