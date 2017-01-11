MasterKraft, Kiss Daniel, others win big at Beatz Awards

By Rotimi Agbana

It was a night of honours, fun and glamour at the Beatz Awards which recently held at The Shell Hall, Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos. The event which was hosted by top comedian, Seyi Law and Angel Ufuoma, was attended by top industry personalities such as Mofe Duncan, Helen Paul, Bryan Okwara, Paul Adams, Felix Duke, Sam Uche Ayanmele, Yomi Casual, Harry Songs and a host of others.

Bagging the most awards for the night was super producer MasterKraft, Sess the problem kid and Rotimi Keys.

Other winners at the awards include: UBA Pacific Music for Best Record Company (Marketer), Star Boy Entertainment for Best Record Label, Sunday Are for Best Artist Manager, STV for Best Television Station, The Beat Fm for Best Radio Station, Shuga Band for Best Live-Band, Kiss Daniel for Best Song Writer, etc.

A special Recognition Award was given to MTN Nigeria for its outstanding contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. Top entertainment personality, Obi Asika was also honored with the Industry Professional of the Year award.

