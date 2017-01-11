Mata: One More Goal Will Take Us To Wembley

Juan Mata believes Manchester United need just one more goal to overcome Hull City and make it to the EFL cup final.

United won the first leg at home 2-0, with Mata and Fellaini getting both goals in the second half.

And the Spain international now feels one more goal in the tie will make it almost impossible for Hull to recover.

“Hull need to score and they need to go for the win, so we need to be ready for that,” Mata told MUTV.

“We know that they create a tough atmosphere in their stadium, but we will try to be ready for that.

“We will try to score as well because if we score it makes a massive difference there and hopefully we can then be at Wembley again.

“That would be amazing for us and amazing for our fans.

“We scored twice in the second half which is a good result for us. For me it is very important to create the chances and to play good football because if we play like this I think we are obviously closer to the win.”

The winners of the tie will face Southampton or Liverpool in the final on February 26.

