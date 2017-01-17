Match Abandonment: Football buffs support LMC’s decision on FC IfeanyiUbah

Football enthusiasts say they are in support of the League Management Company’s (LMC) decision on the abandoned 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opening match between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was abandoned after 48 minutes following perceived controversial calls by the referee at the…

The post Match Abandonment: Football buffs support LMC’s decision on FC IfeanyiUbah appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

