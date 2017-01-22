Match Day 3 results in 2016/2017 NPFL
Following are the results of Match Day 3 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Sunday:
Enyimba International FC 2-0 Gombe United
Katsina United 1-0 Nasarwa United
Kano Pillars 2-1 Shooting Stars
ABS FC 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah
Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Akwa United
Rangers International 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
Remo Stars 0-0 Abia Warriors
Plateau United 3-1 Sunshine Stars (NAN)
