Match Day 3 results in 2016/2017 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 3 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Sunday:

Enyimba International FC 2-0 Gombe United

Katsina United 1-0 Nasarwa United

Kano Pillars 2-1 Shooting Stars

ABS FC 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Rivers United 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Akwa United

Rangers International 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Remo Stars 0-0 Abia Warriors

Plateau United 3-1 Sunshine Stars (NAN)

