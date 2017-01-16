Pages Navigation Menu

African Cup: Ivory Coast stumbles, Congo beats Morocco – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports


African Cup: Ivory Coast stumbles, Congo beats Morocco
OYEM, Gabon (AP) — Ivory Coast's Europe-based stars stumbled in the heat of northern Gabon in their African Cup of Nations opener, with the defending champion held by Togo to 0-0 on Monday in another twist to start the tournament. Ivory Coast's …
