Match report: Tunisia defeat Algeria in AFCON 2017 – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Match report: Tunisia defeat Algeria in AFCON 2017
NAIJ.COM
Algeria, with one of the most talented squads at AFCON 2017 are on the brink of elimination at the group stage after a 2 – 1 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Algeria not only controlled proceedings but also the possesion and the game in …
AFCON 2017: Riyad Mahrez's Algeria on brink of early exit
Algeria self-destructs at African Cup to lose to Tunisia 2-1
Algeria on the brink after 2-1 defeat to Tunisia
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG