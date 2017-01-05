Matching Enyimba’s success is challenging — Coach Ogunbote
The new head coach of Enyimba FC of Aba, Gbenga Ogunbote, on Thursday said that matching the club’s previous success under him was challenging due to the club’s daunting pedigree. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbote was employed by the management of the Elephants of Aba to replace Paul Aigbogun, citing poor…
The post Matching Enyimba’s success is challenging — Coach Ogunbote appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG