Matharoo Sisters: ‘Canadian Kardashians’ leave Nigeria quietly after blackmail scandal

Kiran and Jyoti Matharoo have quietly left the country because of the sensitive nature of the photos and videos they had at their disposal.

The Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran have left Nigeria before their scheduled court appearance on Friday, January 27, 2017.

According to The Cable, it was agreed that the two sisters could leave the country before their court date because of the sensitive photos and videos of top Nigerian politicians and businessmen they had at their disposal.

Jyoti and Kiran are said to have had 274 pictures and videos of influential and powerful Nigerian men in compromising positions. These pictures and videos were discovered in their laptop which was seized by the police. The incriminating photos and videos are still intact.

These images and videos include several top Nigerian men in the corridors of power naked or semi-naked. These sisters recorded these men unknowingly in their rooms in Eko Hotel.

According to The Cable, one of the men found in the damaging folder is a popular minister from the South-West. Another man was identified as a former "uncommon" governor from the PDP.

ALSO READ: Caroline Danjuma fights with Jyoti Matharoo over billionaire husband

It was because of the sensitive information on this laptop that the Canadian sisters were allowed to leave the country quietly with little or no fuss after their arrest.

Jyoti and Kiran were the brains behind Naija Gist Live, which was known for blackmailing rich Nigerians and publishing damning stories about them.

The webmaster of Naija Gist Live who helped the sisters run the site was caught by the police in October.

Baudex (real name Babatunde Oyebode) is a 23-year old man who the police authorities said then was the brain behind the website back then.

The Matharoo sisters Kiran and Jyoti were arrested in December 2016 , by the police for attempting to blackmail and extort Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

They later released a video a few days after their arrest apologising to the billionaire . They also signed affidavits confirming that they were the culprits and that they were never coming back to Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

