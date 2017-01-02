Mathias targets Rivers United scalp

El Kanemi Warriors midfielder Samuel Mathias says he and his teammates are ready to face Rivers United in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opener slated for January 15 in Port Harcourt.

Mathias told SportingLife that the club’s technical crew under the tutelage of coach Ladan Bosso has been trying hard to put the team in shape for the big encounter. He said the Borno Army is ready to give everything to the league this season by winning something for their fans in Maiduguri.

“First of all I give thank to God for the New Year. Everything is in the hand of God but I know that we are preparing well for the first game against Rivers United. Rivers United are good side because they have started preparation for a very long time but I can tell you that our coach Ladan Bosso have done a great job in our team in ensuring that we are in shape for the match,” Mathias disclosed to SportingLife.

He added: “It is the first game of the season and it is going to be difficult for both sides. It is going to be nervous game because everybody will want to win the first game of the season. There is much awareness for the league matches now and we are all set for it. We have a great team with young and experienced players. I hope that we will get something from the match in Port Harcourt.”