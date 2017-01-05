Pages Navigation Menu

Matric results at 2 Limpopo schools blocked after exam paper leak – News24

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa


Matric results at 2 Limpopo schools blocked after exam paper leak
Polokwane – The matric results at two Limpopo schools, where exam papers were leaked on social media, are being withheld, says Education MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe. Get your matric results on News24. In 2016, schooling in the province was marred when …
Matric results 2016: 18 schools obtain 0% pass rateMail & Guardian
Schools affected by Vuwani protests praised for matric resultsTimes LIVE
Vuwani pupils mourn death of two amidst joy of matric resultsEyewitness News
Bosveld Review
all 6 news articles »

