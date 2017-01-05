Mauricio Pochettino Hails Fantastic Dele Alli’s Performance Against Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on the performance of Dele Alli during his side’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane this evening.

Alli scored either side of half time to earn a fifth consecutive Premier League win for his side, ending Chelsea’s 13-match winning streak in the process.

Dele Alli now has seven goals in his last four games, but Pochettino is still confident that he can improve further.

“He is showing fantastic skills in front of the goal. He is a great player and one who has potential to improve. He was fantastic today again,” he told Sky Sports News.

“It is very important to keep in our mind that belief and in football it is always important to think of the next game and to keep going. It is difficult to stop and enjoy that fantastic result.”

