Reasons why Tottenham can challenge for the Premier League title – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Reasons why Tottenham can challenge for the Premier League title
SkySports
Tottenham thrashed West Brom to back up their big win over Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino says they're now well placed to fight for the “big things”. Sky Bet. Loading Market … Football Betting · £10 Completely Free. But can they take the leap they …
Kane sends Spurs second, Arsenal up to third
Kane nets treble in Tottenham romp
Harry Kane's hat trick leads Tottenham's rout of West Brom
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG