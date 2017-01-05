Mayorkun Shows Off His Headies Award
Mayorkun, who didn’t get his award on the award night last year, finally got his “Rookie of the Year” award this year. The organizers had stated that voting for ‘Rookie of the Year’ would…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG