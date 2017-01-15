Mayweather dismisses offer to fight McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has dismissed a £20million offer to fight Conor McGregor

as he described the UFC President Dana White as a comedian.

UFC president Dana White had said he would offer $25million to Mayweather and McGregor

approximately £20m – plus pay-per-view money.

He said in an interview: ‘I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy that can actually make the offer

and I’m actually making a real offer,’ White said on Friday.

‘We pay you $25million, we’ll pay Conor $25million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a

certain number. There’s a real offer.’

Floyd Mayweather has vehemently dismissed a £20million offer to fight Conor McGregor

Mayweather described UFC President Dana White as a comedian as he showed off his watch

A bout between Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion McGregor has long been touted

A bout between Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion McGregor has long been touted

UFC president Dana White made the offer to Mayweather but it has been turned down

UFC president Dana White made the offer to Mayweather but it has been turned down

The post Mayweather dismisses offer to fight McGregor appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

