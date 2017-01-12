Mayweather Offered McGregor £12 Million To Make Fight Happen
UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been offered £12 million by Floyd Mayweather to make their boxing fight happen.
The two fighters have been back and forth on trying to secure a super-fight, however, a deal is yet to be agreed on.
Mayweather, who is undefeated in the ring and has not fought since September 2015 is trying to force the Irishman into a fight.
“Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight,” Mayweather told ESPN’s First Take. “Let’s make it happen.
“We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100m (£83m). We offered him $15m (£12m).
“We’re the A-side and I don’t know how much he has made but I’m pretty sure he hasn’t made $2m (£1.65m) in an MMA bout.
“We can talk about splitting the PPV (pay-per-view) but we are the A-side.
“How can a guy talk about $20m (£16.5m) or $30m (£24.7m) if he’s not made eight or nine? Is the fight going to happen? We’re working on it.”
