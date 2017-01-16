Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mbamali’s anthology of captivating lamentations – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mbamali's anthology of captivating lamentations
Vanguard
CRYLAND Woes and Other Poems, is an anthology of beautiful poetry by Onyechi Mbamali which encapsulates the author's feelings as well as disappointments towards a country in the doldrums which otherwise should have been occupying a revered …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.