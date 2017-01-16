Mbamali’s anthology of captivating lamentations – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Mbamali's anthology of captivating lamentations
Vanguard
CRYLAND Woes and Other Poems, is an anthology of beautiful poetry by Onyechi Mbamali which encapsulates the author's feelings as well as disappointments towards a country in the doldrums which otherwise should have been occupying a revered …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG