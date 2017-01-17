Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MBGN 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, dazzles in yellow at the 65th Miss Universe pageant – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
MBGN 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, dazzles in yellow at the 65th Miss Universe pageant
Gistmaster (blog)
Unoaku Anyadike, Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe pageant, looked resplendent in this yellow number. The beauty queen is currently in the Philippines for the events leading up to the Miss Universe pageant and she wore this sleeveless

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.