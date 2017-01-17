MBGN 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, dazzles in yellow at the 65th Miss Universe pageant – Gistmaster (blog)
|
MBGN 2015, Unoaku Anyadike, dazzles in yellow at the 65th Miss Universe pageant
Gistmaster (blog)
Unoaku Anyadike, Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe pageant, looked resplendent in this yellow number. The beauty queen is currently in the Philippines for the events leading up to the Miss Universe pageant and she wore this sleeveless …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG