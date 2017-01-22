Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

A lot of things are changing in the world of bitcoin exchanges right now. Bobby Lee, CEO of BTCC, is contemplating a switch in trading units. To be more precise, he is asking the public’s opinion on trading in mBTC units moving forward. A rather strange idea, although his reasoning for this idea is quite … Continue reading mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.