mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly

A lot of things are changing in the world of bitcoin exchanges right now. Bobby Lee, CEO of BTCC, is contemplating a switch in trading units. To be more precise, he is asking the public’s opinion on trading in mBTC units moving forward. A rather strange idea, although his reasoning for this idea is quite … Continue reading mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly

The post mBTC Trading May Come To BTCC Exchange Shortly appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

