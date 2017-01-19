Pages Navigation Menu

Mbuso Mandela’s child maintenance case postponed – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa


Mbuso Mandela's child maintenance case postponed
Mandela was arrested exactly a week ago for contempt of court after failing to pay child maintenance on several occasions. Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso Mandela. Picture: AFP. Mbuso Mandela. Email; Print …
