McCarthy, Yobo To Join SS For 2017 AFCON B’cast – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports


McCarthy, Yobo To Join SS For 2017 AFCON B'cast
Having had to man-mark Benni McCarthy every time Everton faced Blackburn Rovers between 2006 and 2009, former Nigeria skipper Joseph Yobo was always in close proximity to the South African striker. The duo will once again find themselves side by …
