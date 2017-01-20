Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

McCartney sues for copyright – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
McCartney sues for copyright
Times LIVE
Paul McCartney has filed a lawsuit to secure the copyright to the Beatles' back catalogue in a case that could have wide ramifications for the music industry. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. The complicated dispute centres on the US Copyright Act
Paul McCartney sues Sony/ATV for Beatles music rightsGuardian
Paul McCartney files lawsuit against Sony/ATV over copyrightSaukValley.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.