Mcllroy Must Improve – Nicklaus

Golf’s most prolific major winner, Jack Nicklaus, says Rory McIlroy must improve if he is to dominate the sport.

McIlroy goes into 2017 with only Jason Day above him in the world rankings and with four major titles to his name.

Nicklaus believes the 27-year-old from Northern Ireland now has to decide whether he wants to try to become the sport’s greatest player.

The 18-time major champion was also optimistic about golf’s future but renewed his call for a cut in the distance the ball travels.

In recent years Nicklaus has developed a strong friendship with McIlroy, who often practices at the 76-year-old American’s Bears Club in Jupiter, Florida.

“Rory is one of those young men who has got a tremendous amount of talent,” Nicklaus said.

“He has won and played on his talent to this point. If he wishes to dominate and go forward then he’s got to improve.”

Nicklaus warned that standing still at the top of the game means only one thing – quickly being passed. And he believes the UK’s leading player is now approaching the prime of his career.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

