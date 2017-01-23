Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MDC-T dismiss Tsvangirai death hoax – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
MDC-T dismiss Tsvangirai death hoax
NewsDay
MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday scoffed at social media reports that he had died, describing the reports as a malicious hoax. BY VENERANDA LANGA. “I hear there are morbid malicious rumours circulating that I am dead. Well, this tweet speaks …
'I'm not dead:' Zimbabwe's Tsvangirai takes to Twitter to deny claimsNews24
'I am not dead', tweets TsvangiraiNew Zimbabwe.com
Latest news on Morgan Tsvangirai death, health rumours; is he dead or aliveZim News
Bulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.