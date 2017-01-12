Meal Time is Fun! Join Maky Benson & Ruff ‘n’ Tumble as they present “Micah’s Meals Demonstration” | Sunday, January 15th
Another exciting event on the Maky Benson Lagos promo tour for the newly released children’s cookbook. Ruff ‘n’ Tumble will be hosting Maky at her first and only “Micah’s Meals demonstration” in Lagos. Date: Sunday, January 15th, 2017. Time: 1pm – 4pm Venue: Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, 7 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. Maky will […]
