Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meal Time is Fun! Join Maky Benson & Ruff ‘n’ Tumble as they present “Micah’s Meals Demonstration” | Sunday, January 15th

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Another exciting event on the Maky Benson Lagos promo tour for the newly released children’s cookbook. Ruff ‘n’ Tumble will be hosting Maky at her first and only “Micah’s Meals demonstration” in Lagos. Date: Sunday, January 15th, 2017. Time: 1pm – 4pm Venue: Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, 7 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. Maky will […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.