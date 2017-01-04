Medical Association disclaims jailed fake doctor, Sunday Oppa
The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has disclaimed a fake doctor identified as Mr. Sunday Oppa, who was sentenced to one year in prison by the Kaduna State High Court December last year. The association called on the public to disregard the claims that the said person is a member of their noble […]
