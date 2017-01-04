Pages Navigation Menu

Medical Association disclaims jailed fake doctor, Sunday Oppa

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has disclaimed a fake doctor identified as Mr. Sunday Oppa, who was sentenced to one year in prison by the Kaduna State High Court December last year. The association called on the public to disregard the claims that the said person is a member of their noble […]

