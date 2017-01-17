Medical Expert Challenges Varsities On Power Innovation, Others

Renowned Deltan and alumnus of Nigeria’s oldest university, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Chief (Dr.) David Maduemezia has challenges university students and the entire academic community in the country to fashion out a veritable template that will end the lingering challenges of epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

Maduemezia, Chief Medical Director, Nwakaego Maduemezia Memorial Hospital, Asaba, said Nigeria has the intellectual and natural endowment needed to effectively deal with the challenge of inadequate power supply, but observed that the country’s academic community and its legion of intellectuals have not shown sufficient commitment towards the attainment of such feat. Speaking at the 2016 end-of-year party organized by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Asaba branch, Maduemezia explained that a pool of all the best brains in the country could result in the development of technological gadgets that can harness sun rays and convert them into the electric energy needed in Nigerian homes and industries.

His words: “The challenges of power in this country are enormous. Our students need it for studying, we need it at homes and industries and we need it to build good technological gadgets.

The University of Ibadan (UI) should step up efforts to build the know-how for electricity power generation. We can do it; why not? He posited that Nigerian universities, particularly the UI, have made remarkable impacts on the country’s civilization, but noted that much intellectual efforts and resources should be directed at indigenous research since the long term value of any university to a community is dependent on its ability to “solve local problems”.

Maduemezia, who was the chairman of the event held in Asaba at the weekend, admitted that the task of charting this new innovation course may not be easy, but it is achievable, adding that, since the developed countries of the world are hesitating to transfer knowledge to African countries, it is expedient that Nigerian intellectuals look inward for the wholesome development of the country.

Apparently reacting to Maduemezia’s speech, Elue observed that beyond the will power and commitment of intellectuals to design innovation in the country, government at all levels must consistently strive to create the needed environment that is conducive for such research and revolution.

He said Nigeria is sitting on “a wobbling situation” and thus needs an urgent restructuring, suggesting that “while we are looking at how to come out of recession, we must be sincere enough to say that the basis for association in this country is very weak”.

But a former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue argued that, besides the commitment of intellectuals, the actualization of such lofty dream will remain a mirage if governments fail to provide the requisite conducive environment that encourages innovation and technological revolutions.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Board, Dr. Kofi Richard has reiterated the readiness of the Agency to take the needed action to ensure better health service delivery to the people of the State.

Dr. Kofi stated this during a familiarization meeting with donor partners, WHO, UNICEF and Afrinet in Asaba. The chairman while addressing the partners, stated that the Okowa administration inaugurated the Board in readiness to partner with the development agencies to rejuvenate the working environment and facilitate better delivery of health services by the Agency to the people of the state, saying with a better working relationship, primary health care delivery to the people is achievable.

According to the chairman, “pursuant to creating a better health service delivery system for the people of the state was the major aim of the meeting which is hoped will foster better operations, collaborations and execution of all planned programmes and activities of the Agency and related health organs in the state”.

He urged the developing partners to always call on the various members representing the various senatorial districts, whenever, the needs arises for assistant, even as he urged them to always communicate details of their findings while in the field to the Agency’s management/Board for necessary action.

Responding, the WHO representative in the state, Dr. Bassey Anya, appealed to the state government to release their counterpart fund so that health activities in the state could be addressed. He also pleaded to the state government to look at the issue of the provision of accommodation for the partner, for effective service delivery.

