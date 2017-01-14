The Medical Truth about the Neurodegenerative Effects of Aspartame in Diet Cokes

About the verifiable truth regarding Diet Cokes and aspartame theartificial sweetener, also found in all sugarless gums and in the tablecoffee sweeteners as well, plus 6000 medications in the United States plus12000 food products:

So, great, Yvette d’Entremont. You have had a short career of trying to

debunk bad science, but your own science is pretty bad itself.

For example, in your wild enthusiasm for Diet Coke, how do you deal with

the simple chemical fact that one of the main chemicals that it is

assimilated as is formaldehyde (the methyl ester turns to methanol, which

is then lodged in the RNA as formaldehyde). Do you want to drink a quart

or so formaldehyde? That would play havoc with your main illness, the

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, according to Wikipedia, and I quote:

“When d’Entremont began to suffer what she described as “the worst

headache of my life”, which lasted for eight months, she tried various

remedies and attempted different diets, going vegan or all organic.

None of these things helped her, and she eventually got the right

diagnosis (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome) and the right combination of

medicine for her condition”

Migraine headaches, according to the United States Food and Drug

Administration, is #1 on the list of 92 symptoms caused by aspartame, the

main sweetener in that Diet Coke you profess to love so much, and

aspartame was until 1995 the #1 food additive complained about to the US

FDA, until the Clinton White House ordered them to stop compiling and

tracking the complaints.

Your situation is really pretty hopeless, and unless you are some kind of

paid stooge for the aspartame and Diet Coke industry, I genuinely feel

sorry for you, because you are misled, but that gives you no right to

mislead others, especially those in Nigeria, one of the places this

article of yours showed up.

>>>>>>>>>>>For the readers of Nigeria Today who do in fact want the truth,

as grim as it may be, here are three articles, and one film to

watch:

Eat, Drink, and be Buried: Aspartame is a Carcinogen; California May Soon

Declare It as Such- National Health Federation

http://www.opednews.com/ articles/Eat-Drink-and-be- Buried-by-Stephen-Fox- Aspartame-Carcinogen_Betty- Martini_Brain-Tumors-Caused- By-Ajinomoto-Aspartame_ California-Proposition-65- 170106-144.html

and: India Health Minister Asked To Reverse Aspartame Approval To Protect

1.25 Billion Indians, By Stephen Fox 12-22-16

http://www.rense.com/ general96/indiahealthmins.htm# sthash.MjUbl1Xu.dpuf

My article which most pertains to African Nations and Aspartame:

http://www.opednews.com/ articles/Ajinomoto-Japanese- Carcin-by-Stephen-Fox-African- Union_Ajinomoto_Aspartame- Carcinogen_Aspartame- Poisoning-161209-139.html

The best film on aspartame: Sweet Misery-a Poisoned World

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ZI7_8FDzuJE

These 3 articles plus watching the 90 minute film will set the record

straight. I am happy to list my email address for those who wish to ask

specific questions. I expect to in the next few days be sending

documentation to Nigeria’s Health Minister asking that Ministry to

rescind, revoke, and withdraw its approval for aspartame in your nation.

Truly,

Stephen Fox

Mission Possible New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico

stephen@santafefineart.com