Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Medicine Professor, Others killed in Unimaid Mosque Bomb Blast- [See Photos]

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Many people have been reportedly feared dead in the bomb explosion that occurred at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) this morning, January 16. The tragic incident occurred this Monday, January 16 morning at the mosque while students were observing Fajr prayers (Dawn prayers). READ ALSO: BREAKING: Twin Bomb Blast Rocks University Of Maiduguri Reports …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Medicine Professor, Others killed in Unimaid Mosque Bomb Blast- [See Photos] appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.