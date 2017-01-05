Medium cuts 50 jobs, ditches ad unit in bid to rethink its business model

Despite boasting of a successful 2016, publishing site Medium just dropped the bomb on its staff. The platform created by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams is axing around one-third of its workforce and shutting its offices in NY and Washington D.C.

