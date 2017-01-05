Pages Navigation Menu

Medium cuts 50 jobs, ditches ad unit in bid to rethink its business model

Despite boasting of a successful 2016, publishing site Medium just dropped the bomb on its staff. The platform created by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams is axing around one-third of its workforce and shutting its offices in NY and Washington D.C.

The post Medium cuts 50 jobs, ditches ad unit in bid to rethink its business model appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

