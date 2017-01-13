Meek Mill Challenges Drake To Boxing Match For $5 Million
US rapper Meek Mill has said that he would face Drake in a boxing match if he got $5 million, also adding that he will let Nicki Minaj be the ring girl for the fight. Meek who recently broke up with Nicki made this known by posting a clip via his Instagram Live while he was working …
The post Meek Mill Challenges Drake To Boxing Match For $5 Million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG