Meek Mill Challenges Drake To Boxing Match For $5 Million

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

US rapper Meek Mill has said that he would face Drake in a boxing match if he got $5 million, also adding that he will let Nicki Minaj be the ring girl for the fight. Meek who recently broke up with Nicki made this known by posting a clip via his Instagram Live while he was working …

