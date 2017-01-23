Pages Navigation Menu

Meet Bishop Eliud Wabukala, the first clergyman to head Kenya’s anti-corruption agency – International Business Times UK

Meet Bishop Eliud Wabukala, the first clergyman to head Kenya's anti-corruption agency
IBTimes UK looks at the former head of the Anglican church expected to quell Kenya's rampant graft. Elsa Buchanan. By Elsa Buchanan. January 23, 2017 16:24 GMT. Eliud Wabukala Archbishop of Kenya Eliud Wabukala (L) and Archbishop of Canterbury …
New EACC Chair Wabukala vows to crush graft cartelsThe Standard (press release)
Wabukala: No rest for the wicked under my watchCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Wabukhala sworn in as EACC chairCitizen TV (press release)
Daily Nation –The Star, Kenya –AllAfrica.com –Hivisasa.com
all 12 news articles »

