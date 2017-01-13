Meet Nigerian Stident Who Dresses Up in Suit and Goes Around The Scholl To Sell Snacks(Photo)

A Facebook user, Adeleke Abiodun, and a student of kwara State Polytechnic student share this photo and wrote: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share “This guy dresses cool and cute. He sells snacks. He inspires us with his dressing and mode of speaking fluent English.

We both school at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. He’s an HND 2 student, but I dont know his name. I saw him in school today again and I felt like oh this guy killed it again!!!.”

