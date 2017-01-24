Meet Pearl: The amazing alligator with incredibly rare white skin – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Meet Pearl: The amazing alligator with incredibly rare white skin
Telegraph.co.uk
An unusual albino alligator with completely white skin has become the star attraction at a US theme park in Florida. Pearl certainly lives up to her name, with her eye-catching white skin and pink eyes helping her shine brightly and stand out from the …
Rare albino alligator with PINK eyes creeps out of water
See 2 meter ALBINO crocodile with bright white skin and pink eyes (photos, video)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG