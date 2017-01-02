Meet The 77 Years Old “Strongest Man” In Akwa Ibom (Photos)
Meet the 77-year-old man from Akwa Ibom state that showed how super strong he is at an event organized in the state.
The man is so strong that 10 men couldn’t bring down his hands at the event.
He also pulled a car with his teeth among other shocking things he did to display his strength. See more photo below;
The post Meet The 77 Years Old “Strongest Man” In Akwa Ibom (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG