Meet The 77 Years Old “Strongest Man” In Akwa Ibom (Photos)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Meet the 77-year-old man from Akwa Ibom state that showed how super strong he is at an event organized in the state.meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-1

The man is so strong that 10 men couldn’t bring down his hands at the event.meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-4

He also pulled a car with his teeth among other shocking things he did to display his strength. See more photo below;meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-2 meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-3 meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-4 meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-5 meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-6 meet-the-77-years-old-strongest-man-in-akwa-ibom-photos-7

