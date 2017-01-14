Meet The hot Chick Accused of Shattering Tonto Dikeh’s Marriage

Her Name Is Rosaline Meurer!

There’s so much frenzy in the social media space right now over rumours of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage being in serious crisis or over. Her removal of her husband’s name from her social media bio and her recent strongly worded advice to women in abusive relationships seem to lend a lot of credence to the rumour.

But while we are still investigating the root cause of the purported crisis, our ongoing efforts have uncovered a possible cause for Tonto’s actions. A Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer is being fingered as the dynamite that has blasted the Churchills marriage.

Certain comments on a congratulatory birthday post Rosaline sent her benefactor Churchill seem to lend credence to the rumoured affair between the pair, a development which sources say was a major reason why Tonto Dikeh removed his name from her social media bio. We will unravel the veracity of these rumours for sure.

Rosaline Meurer whose first real claim to fame was in her lead role outing in the movie series Oasis, has an official working relationship with Tonto Dikeh’s husband. In what capacity, we are yet to ascertain. But the extremely beautiful lady has made no pretenses in publicly acknowledging her boss.

Rosaline Meurer shares Nigerian and Dutch nationality. (her mother is from Delta state, while her dad is from Netherlands) She has featuured in several productions, amongst which are Oasis, Red Card, The Getaway, Broken Bond, In the Cupboard, Vendetta, Spell bound‎, Open Marriage and comedy skit, ‘Sharp Warri Boy’. Besides all that she is also a model, featuring for a number of high profile brands in Nigeria and beyond. Some of her modelling jobs include Multisheen Ebony hair products, Calender modelings, fashion magazines, billboards adverts and popular skin care contracts.

Check out some stunning photos of Rosaline below:

No doubt she’s a stunner, but we hope she’s not guilty as the rumours allege, because We might just have to make an arrest. Bet you, she will be kept for long!

Via- deltabreed