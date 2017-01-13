Pages Navigation Menu

Meet the Indian barber who cuts men’s hair by setting it on fire (photos)

This Indian barber cuts men’s hair by setting it on fire.

Footage from inside his salon shows the maverick barber pouring a flammable powder and liquid over his customer’s head before holding a lighter up against his locks, which promptly catch alight.

While the customer’s head is still ablaze, the barber then takes two combs, which he uses to cut and
style the hair into shape, while the flames continue to burn.

Reports say he’s not the first in India to come up with such a radical way of cutting hair.

In Gulbarga’s Shahabad village, Dasharath of Raj Men’s Parlour uses candles for haircuts.

He has been burning clients’ hair with candles for the past six years, after he stumbled upon the unusual style of cutting when the electricity one day went off in his salon and he thought of using candle flames to cut hair.

 

Will you want to sit down for this kind of haircut, guys?
