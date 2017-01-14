Meet the Nigerian graduate who sells tea for a living (photo)
The 28-year-old sells tea at a junction along Bebeji Road in Kafanchan, Kaduna State. Aliyu Ahmed Kabir told Daily Trust that he is satisfied with the profit he makes from the business:
First of all, my father had been in this business for a very long time, so I learned the business from him. And looking at the current economic reality in Nigeria, I reminded myself that it was with this business that my father sponsored my education and he is still doing well, so why not start the business since I know how to do it very well and age is no longer on my father’s side.
I am not the choosy type. In fact, I get surprised when I see people with only a diploma or NCE who are choosy in their search for jobs. So, since one must search and wait for a long time to get employment in Nigeria, since there is no automatic employment for graduates upon leaving school, I decided to start this business.
I thank God; the business is providing everything I need. I bought plots of land at Bauchi and Adamawa states with this business; I also got my pepper business capital from this business. I buy many other things to resell with the money I make from this business, and I also do contracts.
We used to sell a cup of tea for N80 but now it is N120, yet people have been very considerate because they still patronize us.
DT: What is your advice to the youth, especially graduates?
Aliyu: My advice is that they should start doing something to earn a living. Just because you have a certificate shouldn’t make you feel superior.
You can get involved in your family business if you wish. In fact, acquiring knowledge is never meant for employment purpose, it is meant to prepare you very well to weather the storms and challenges of life. It is expected of you to impact positively on the society.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG