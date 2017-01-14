Meet the Nigerian graduate who sells tea for a living (photo)

Aliyu Ahmed Kabir is a 2013 Geology and Mining graduate of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. He also earned a certificate in Environmental Health from the College of Health Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State.

The 28-year-old sells tea at a junction along Bebeji Road in Kafanchan, Kaduna State. Aliyu Ahmed Kabir told Daily Trust that he is satisfied with the profit he makes from the business:

First of all, my father had been in this business for a very long time, so I learned the business from him. And looking at the current economic reality in Nigeria, I reminded myself that it was with this business that my father sponsored my education and he is still doing well, so why not start the business since I know how to do it very well and age is no longer on my father’s side.

I am not the choosy type. In fact, I get surprised when I see people with only a diploma or NCE who are choosy in their search for jobs. So, since one must search and wait for a long time to get employment in Nigeria, since there is no automatic employment for graduates upon leaving school, I decided to start this business.

I thank God; the business is providing everything I need. I bought plots of land at Bauchi and Adamawa states with this business; I also got my pepper business capital from this business. I buy many other things to resell with the money I make from this business, and I also do contracts.

We used to sell a cup of tea for N80 but now it is N120, yet people have been very considerate because they still patronize us.

DT: What is your advice to the youth, especially graduates?

Aliyu: My advice is that they should start doing something to earn a living. Just because you have a certificate shouldn’t make you feel superior.