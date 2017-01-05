Meet The Nigeria’s Youngest Speaker Who Just Celebrates His 34th Birthday. (Photos)
Nigeria’s ‘youngest’ speaker from Katsina State, RT Honourable Aliyu Sabi’u Muduru earlier in the week, celebrated his 34th birthday in grand style at his residence in Katsina State.See more photo below;
